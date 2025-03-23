Georgia sorority girl seen in ‘smiling’ mugshot arrested again weeks after 1st run in with police

​

The University of Georgia sorority girl, who was nicknamed “Miss America,” after her smiling mugshot went viral, was arrested again for the second time in weeks.

Lily Stewart, a sophomore Alpha Chi Omega at the University of Georgia, was arrested for the second time this month after her first arrest at the beginning of March for excessive speeding.

According to Athens-Clarke County online records, Stewart, 20, was arrested on Sunday, March 23, for obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling.

Stewart has since posted her $4,600 bond and was released from police custody shortly before 11 a.m.

GEORGIA SORORITY GIRL’S ‘SMILING’ MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL: ‘LOCKED UP MISS AMERICA’

Fox News Digital reached out to UGA for details about her latest arrest, but did not immediately receive a response.

An attorney representing Stewart, Stephen Morris, said they had no comment on her latest arrest.

Stewart first made headlines on March 8 after images of her mugshot surfaced when she was pulled over twice in a matter of minutes for speeding “in excess of maximum limits,” the Georgia State Police shared in a previous police report with Fox News Digital. An officer pulled Stewart over for going 79 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the report.

Stewart was issued a citation, and approximately two minutes later, she was pulled over again in her 2021 Volvo XC40, going at an even faster rate of speed, clocking in at 84 mph in the 55 mph zone.

She told PEOPLE in a previous interview that she was on her way to a party in Milledgeville, Ga. that a fraternity was throwing at Georgia College & State University when she was pulled over.

VIRAL SENSATION ‘LIEUTENANT DAN’ ARRESTED FOR BOAT BEING ‘PUBLIC HEALTH HAZARD’: POLICE

However, it was her smiling mugshot that attracted attention across the internet.

Stewart even took to TikTok to address her arrest and shared some of the most “unhinged” comments in her video.

“The only crime here is stealing my heart,” one person commented.

“idc what she did, she’s innocent,” another person wrote.

“I don’t know what she did but free her,” another comment read.

POLICE DOG’S MUGSHOT GOES VIRAL AFTER PUP ALLEGEDLY STEALS OFFICER’S LUNCH

Several people even offered to pay her bail.

Stewart told the outlet that she has gained thousands of new social media followers from her viral mugshot.

“I look like a basic white girl, and I am,” Stewart said, adding, “I think it’s hilarious. One of them was like, ‘We know she has a monogram rain jacket’ — which I do.”

“There are some beautiful mug shots. I don’t think mine’s particularly stunning,” Stewart explained. “I actually think it’s a bad photo of me. If you see me in person, I don’t really look the same as I do in that mug shot. I don’t think it’s a great photo of me.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Following her first arrest, Stewart interviewed with TMZ and described the entire ordeal to the outlet, claiming being booked into jail was “the craziest experience she had ever seen.”

“I paid my bond, got my mugshot, and another officer drove me to the tow yard where they took my car. It was definitely an experience and never experienced anything like that, hopefully never again.”

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to [email protected]