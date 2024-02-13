Georgia suspect leads police on high-speed chase over misunderstanding, wrecks motorcycle

​

A Georgia man was recently arrested after police said he led them on a destructive, high-speed chase believing they had a warrant out for him – even though they didn’t.

Cornelia resident Codey Wayne Shoemake, 33, was charged with felony-level fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. He was also charged with a reckless driving misdemeanor.

At 2:40 a.m. Saturday morning, a sheriff’s deputy reportedly noticed Shoemake speeding on Highway 365 in Baldwin with a “non-functional tag.”

When Shoemake noticed he was being followed by law enforcement, he allegedly booked it.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 5 that the suspect was driving as fast as 96 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, Shoemake reportedly crashed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle into a ditch and wrecked it.

Authorities said that when they apprehended Shoemake, he told them he fled because he still had his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in his possession. The suspect believed that law enforcement was looking for him for that reason.

Shoemake was treated at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville before being processed into Habersham County Detention Center. According to FOX 5, he was released on a bond of $3,720.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office for more information.