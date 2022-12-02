Georgia teen charged in murder of 17-year-old found dead on basketball court

​

A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 17-year-old in October.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Shamuel Benjamin for the deadly shooting of 17-year-old Timothy Buchanan on Oct. 2 in the basketball court of a Lawrenceville, Georgia, subdivision

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, police arrested Benjamin. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and firearm possession.

Deputies said they believe the two teens met to complete a drug transaction.

In October, Gwinnett County Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 4 p.m. after a report of a person shot at the Bramlett Shoals subdivision. When first responders arrived, they found Buchanan dead from an apparent gunshot wound on the subdivision’s basketball court.

Homicide investigators talked to people who lived near the basketball court, including kids who may have been outside that Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors were surprised about the violence.

“They were just being kids playing basketball. You didn’t think they were packing,” Justin, a neighbor who lives near the crime, scene told Fox 5.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Benjamin and immediately arrested him. He was booked in Gwinnett County Jail.