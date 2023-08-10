Georgia woman accused of plotting ex-football-player husband’s murder with Bahamian lover released on bail

​

A Georgia mom of three accused of plotting to murder her estranged husband, a former Auburn University football player, was released on bail Wednesday afternoon after appearing in a Nassau, Bahamas, courtroom with her alleged lover she is accused of conspiring with.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, is accused of planning her husband’s murder with help from her Bahamian beau, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and accused 29-year-old hitman Faron Newbold Jr.

Shiver and Bethel sat next to each other in court, smiling and whispering to each other throughout Wednesday’s bail hearing, according to the New York Post.

The former Alabama beauty queen was ordered held on $100,000 bond, which Robert Shiver, 38, apparently agreed to pay. The former football player responded “no comment” when reached by phone last week.

Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold were arrested July 21 in Abaco, Bahamas, and shipped to Nassau after police uncovered the alleged scheme in WhatsApp messages on the phone of a suspected burglar at Grabbers Bar and Grill on Great Guana Cay, as the Bahamas Court News reported at the time.

Lindsay’s attorney in the Bahamas, Ian Cargill, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The three suspects were being held at the Fox Hill Prison, the only detention center in the Bahamas, before their respective releases, according to the Post.



Lindsay Shiver must wear a GPS ankle monitor and remain on the island, where she and her husband regularly vacation at their home with their three sons, as part of her bail agreement. Her passport was also revoked, the Post reported.

Bethel and Newbold were each granted $20,000 bail and will also have to wear an ankle tracking device. The trio will have to sign in three times a week at the Marsh Harbour Police Station.

When reporters asked Shiver, who appeared Tuesday in casual clothes and flip-flops outside the Nassau courthouse, she shook her head and mouthed, “No,” according the Post.

Robert and Lindsay Shiver were in the middle of a complicated divorce involving custody of their children; the $2.5 million mansion in Thomasville, Georgia, they were both living in; and use of their private jet when the accusations against Lindsay unfolded, according to court papers obtained by Fox News Digital.

Robert filed for divorce in April on grounds of “adulterous conduct.” Lindsay had allegedly started an affair with Bethel while at their vacation home in the Caribbean, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.

She has denied having an affair while married to her husband and accused Robert of physical and mental abuse.

Lindsay Shiver was scheduled to be deposed in their divorce on July 18 shortly before her arrest – but the hearing was pushed back to Oct. 31, court records show