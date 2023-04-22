Georgia woman arrested 4 years after boyfriend killed, found in shallow grave

​

The girlfriend of a Georgia man found dead in a shallow grave has been arrested and charged with his murder, authorities said in a release Friday.

Neworker Hurt and her brother faces charges of malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another person for the 2019 killing of Shawn Jackson, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Hurt, of Jonesboro, filed a missing person report on Jackson, July 31, 2019, authorities said.

Investigators later learned Jackson was having an affair with another woman. Hurt found out and had a fight with him in front of the mistress’ home. The pair then went home and fought throughout the night.

Jackson’s son, Nicholas, who was 17 at the time, said Hurt and his father eventually calmed down and went to sleep. He was awakened the next morning by Hurt saying that his dad left the home in the middle of the night.

Jackson’s remains were found weeks later in Jefferson County, Alabama, in a shallow grave.

Investigators later determined Hurt shot Jackson three times in the head while he was asleep. She then called her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt to help dispose of the body.

He is currently incarcerated in a federal prison in West Virginia for an unrelated crime.

Neworker Hurt was arrested in an Atlanta apartment and is being held in the Clayton County jail.