Gilgo Beach suspected serial killer due in court, Devon Archer’s damaging testimony and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

FAMILY IMPACTED BY ARREST – Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is due back in court for a bail hearing Tuesday, the day after his estranged wife shared the impact of his arrest and the ongoing investigation is having on the family. Continue reading …

‘WHAT ELSE IS HE HIDING?’ – Archer confirms Joe Biden ‘lied’ about knowledge of Hunter’s business dealings, Comer says. Continue reading …

‘INCREDIBLE HUMAN’ – ‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25. Continue reading …

A SIGN OF THE TIMES – Lawmakers wearing ‘JCPenney leisure suits’ with ‘8-track tape players’ regulating AI means trouble: GOP rep. Continue reading …

WITNESS HEARING — ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed will attend a hearing Tuesday in New Mexico on the state’s motion to keep a witness’ identity secret. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

VOTERS LIKE JOE – Hunter Biden’s legal scandals impact on president’s 2024 re-election is ‘a concern for Democrats.’ Continue reading …

‘BAD IDEA’ – Democrat governor allows non-US citizens to become police officers with new law. Continue reading …

CLIMATE CHANGE LIES? – Bernie Sanders leads lawmakers demanding DOJ prosecute fossil fuel companies for climate change. Continue reading …

SPIN ROOM – ABC News asks Kamala Harris how much ‘race and gender’ contribute to her dismal polling. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THOSE ARE JUST THE REALITIES’ – DeSantis says Trump can’t win in a general election. Continue reading …

‘CATASTROPHIC’ – University fires professor over dubious racial bias studies: ‘extreme negligence.’ Continue reading …

ON THE MOVE – Disgruntled CNN employees feel ‘grass is greener’ at rival NBC News, media insider says. Continue reading …

‘NOBODY HAS LIFTED A FINGER’ – Rand Paul says Dr. Fauci caught ‘red-handed’ for lying to Congress. Continue reading …

OPINION

ABBY JOHNSON – Woke culture has pushed this mom too far. Continue reading …

DAN GAINOR — Cancel culture is getting canceled and it’s about time. Continue reading …

CHUCK DEVORE – Biden admin begins enforcing light bulb bans nationwide. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – People see that as most Americans are getting poorer, the Bidens keep getting richer. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Foreign companies paid Hunter Biden for access to Joe. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Joe Biden ‘outright’ lied. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEROES SAVE LIVES – Police prevent ‘potential mass shooting’ at Jewish school, suspect in critical condition. Continue reading …

HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTER IN COURT – Hearing resumes Tuesday to decide if Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, who pled guilty in October 2022 to 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder, will spend the remainder of his life in prison without parole. Continue reading …

‘SUCH A GENIUS’ – ‘Pee-wee Herman’ star Paul Reubens remembered by Hollywood. Continue reading …

MURDAUGH PARTNER’S COURT DATE – Russell Laffitte, a friend of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh who helped Murdaugh steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from former Murdaugh clients, will appear in federal court Tuesday for sentencing. Continue reading …

WATCH: SCARY LIGHTNING STRIKE: A videographer captured the moment Chicago’s Willis Tower was struck by lightning during a recent storm. See the stunning moment caught on camera. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: If Hunter Biden was a Republican, he’d be in jail: Gov. Ron DeSantis. See video …

WATCH: We have spent a lot of money in Ukraine: Dan Hoffman. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Biden’s overall approval is at an all-time low on the economy, just 34%. So, I’m telling you, Americans are not this stupid. Facts are stubborn things. People see that as most Americans are getting poorer, the Biden’s keep getting richer. How is that happening? “

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.