Giraffe smashes Texas family’s car windshield at wildlife park: ‘Glass shot everywhere’

​

A Texas family got a big surprise this week when a giraffe they were feeding at a wildlife park lost its footing and crashed into their car’s windshield.

Kari Hill told FOX 4 that she, her two teenage sons and her 1-year-old granddaughter were parked in her car and were feeding the giraffe through her sunroof at the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, on Thursday.

“We were laughing and loving it, until all of a sudden the giraffe appeared to lose his footing and fell onto the windshield of the car, and in the sunroof,” Hill told the news station. “It went in slow motion as the windshield began to cave in on us and the giraffe’s body was coming in, and he was panicking with his limbs flailing.”

She added, “Glass shot everywhere, all over us. I was trying not to panic, but also trying to figure out how to get us out from under this giraffe and glass. Luckily, the giraffe regained his footing and ran off.”

RARE SPOTLESS GIRAFFE BORN AT TENNESSEE ZOO BELIEVED TO BE ONLY ONE IN THE WORLD

She said they were covered in glass shards, but were able to get out through the front seat and called the center’s emergency number.

Hill said Fossil Rim offered her a free lunch but said she would have to pay for the repair herself.

“What turned into a great family day, just cost me a huge car repair, and PTSD for us!!” she said. “Could have turned tragic quickly. Luckily, it was just damage to the car.”

CHINESE ZOO GOES VIRAL AS IT DENIES ITS SUN BEARS ARE HUMANS IN DISGUISE

It was hard for the towing company “as anyone, not to laugh” when they took her story to file the claim, “but they were professional,” she added.

Neither Hill’s family nor the giraffe were hurt during the incident, Hill and Fossil Rim confirmed.

“It’s an unfortunate situation and is the first time this has happened in the 11 years I’ve been here,” a spokesperson for Fossil Rim told Fox News Digital. “We do have guided tours our guests can take that allows them to visit the park without having to drive their own vehicle.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The spokesperson said all guests must sign a waiver that the park assumes no liability for any damage.