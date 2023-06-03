Girl, 4, found dead in Florida canal near family’s vacation rental

​

A 4-year-old girl in Florida was found dead near her family’s vacation rental in Port Charlotte, Florida, officials said on Friday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said the girl, 4-year-old Evelyn Geer, had been missing for “several hours” after wandering off from her family’s VRBO vacation rental home.

Deputies said that Greer was located along the water’s edge down the canal behind the vacation rental home her family was staying in.

Greer’s body was found while officials were searching the area by boat.

“Please keep the family in your prayers as they go through this unbearable time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office was using air search methods as well as a bloodhound dog to assist in looking for the child.

Port Charlotte is located about 45 minutes away from Fort Myers, Florida.