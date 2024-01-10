Good Samaritan clotheslines alleged porch pirate fleeing cops: ‘pick somewhere else’

​

A good Samaritan in Westchester County, New York clotheslined a suspected “porch pirate” as he fled from law enforcement before being tackled to the ground earlier this month.

In an encounter caught on camera and first reported in the New York Post, Francisco Jose Eder Mateo, 27, was knocked to the ground by a city worker who got out of his vehicle as the suspected thief attempted to run past him, footage released by authorities show.

A Yonkers police officer quickly apprehended Eder Mateo as the good Samaritan helped to pin him down.

According to the Post report, the foot pursuit began around 2:30 p.m. Jan. 3 when Eder Mateo was allegedly caught on Ring doorbell video lifting a couple of packages in front of a door.

The homeowner was not home, but saw the footage from his phone and called the police.

“I just saw somebody on my Ring camera steal two packages,” the homeowner said, according to audio released from the department.

Yonkers police released bodycam video of a city police officer asking Eder Mateo to stop as he walked on a residential sidewalk before the alleged thief bolted.

But Eder Mateo didn’t get far before the public works employee made the tackle, with officers right behind.

“This video shows what happens when everyone works together seamlessly to stop crime,” Yonkers police wrote in a press release.

“To any future thieves planning to commit these crimes in Yonkers — pick somewhere else. Our residents, Officers, and City employees will not stand by and allow you to victimize people in this City,” they said.

Eder Mateo was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, police said.