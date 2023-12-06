Good Samaritans save Florida woman ‘under attack’ by would-be robber in Publix parking lot: sheriff

​

Several good Samaritans in Florida are being hailed as heroes for stopping an alleged would-be robber who authorities say was attacking a woman in a Publix parking lot on Monday.

The 65-year-old woman came “under attack” outside the store on Boyette Road in Riverview, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. Riverview is a suburb located about 14 miles southeast of Tampa.

The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Robert Moore, allegedly knocked the woman to the ground and stole her car keys.

Three bystanders saw Moore shove the woman to the ground and immediately rushed to the woman’s aid, according to the sheriff’s office.

FLORIDA MAN HURLS SAUSAGE AT OLDER BROTHER DURING DISAGREEMENT: POLICE

One good Samaritan called 911 while the other two detained Moore until deputies could arrive.

FLORIDA TEACHER ELBOWS STUDENT DURING BASKETBALL GAME, KNOCKING OUT HIS TOOTH IN ALLEGED FIT OF ANGER: POLICE

“The swift actions of these Good Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a written statement.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moore was taken into custody and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery of a victim over the age of 65 and battery. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning, according to online records.