GOP agreement could clinch McCarthy the top job, former NFL star in critical condition and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

SPEAKER STALEMATE – Late-night GOP deal emerges that could give McCarthy path to the speakership. Continue reading …

TRAGIC ACCIDENT – Former NFL star reportedly critical after saving kids from drowning. Continue reading …

SUDDEN SWITCH – Idaho murder suspect’s small, significant change to car after killings. Continue reading …

DEADLY SPIKE – China’s COVID crisis reaching new heights as infections run rampant. Continue reading …

UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE – NFL announces decision on Bills-Bengals matchup. Continue reading …

POLITICS

NO APOLOGIES – Biden to visit border despite false accusations made against agents. Continue reading …

ROUGH WATERS – Democrat shouts, causes a stir during House speaker standoff. Continue reading …

‘IT’S HARD TO WATCH’ – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem weighs in on Republican meltdown over House Speaker vote. Continue reading …

UNETHICAL – Austin Mayor Steve Adler slapped with misusing government resources ethics complaint on his way out of office. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘PERPETUATING WHITE SUPREMACY’ -Racially charged attack on Byron Donalds continues left-wing pattern. Continue reading …

‘A DISASTER’ – Twitter explodes after Biden refers to Kamala Harris as ‘president.’ Continue reading …

‘HE WASN’T AFRAID’ – Faith leaders cheer ESPN analyst’s ‘moving’ prayer on-air for Damar Hamlin. Continue reading …

‘HER WORST TAKE EVER?’ – Joy Behar roasted for remarks on Republicans and football. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – ‘Coyote Joe’ and his admin create app to usher in migrants amid border crisis. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – This is what democracy looks like. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Republicans should heed Ronald Reagan’s advice amid speaker battle. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Whatever you think of the Freedom Caucus or McCarthy, this is a numbers game.Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

LOW BAR – Americans share their expectations for Biden in 2023. Continue reading …

‘FALSE OR MISLEADING’ – Harbaugh, Michigan reportedly slapped with multiple NCAA violations. Continue reading …

ADMIRED GENRE – ‘The Old Way’ star Nicolas Cage discusses how he’d fare on the wild frontier. Continue reading …

GLOBAL INNOVATION – Meet the American who invented the wireless TV remote control. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Frustration mounts as House speaker vote drags on. See video …

WATCH: Idaho murder suspect ‘not a master criminal’: Former FBI special agent. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Kevin McCarthy certainly has worked for it [the speakership] this week, whatever you think of him. You get the feeling McCarthy would crawl naked through a sewer to get this gig. And that’s not necessarily an insult, by the way. It’s what it takes, obviously. Maybe it’s what it should take.”

– TUCKER CARLSON

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.