GOP hopes crushed in Virginia, Tlaib censured by House and more top headlines

TOUGH NIGHT – GOP hopes crushed as Republicans suffer loss after loss in bellwether election. Continue reading …

FIRING ‘SQUAD’ – Radical Dem censured for using phrase calling for the ‘eradication’ of the Israeli state as we know it. Continue reading …

GAINING GROUND – Israeli forces now operating in the ‘heart of Gaza City’ in war against Hamas terrorists. Continue reading …

ROUGH LANDING – House approves measure slashing Biden appointee’s taxpayer-funded salary to $1. Continue reading …

WARNING SIGNS – Top takeaways from Election Day 2023 and what they say about the 2024 races. Continue reading …

POLITICS

GENERATIONAL DIVIDE – RFK Jr beating Trump, Biden among key age group in swing states. Continue reading …

SIGNIFICANT VICTORIES – Who were the biggest winners on Election Day 2023? Continue reading …

IN THE HOT SEAT – Ivanka Trump to testify in New York civil fraud trial. Continue reading …

TICKING CLOCK – Conservative tech experts sound alarm on TikTok-Google partnership. Continue reading …

MEDIA

BAD EDUCATION – University’s ejection of pro-Palestinian student group draws mixed reactions. Continue reading …

CUTTING DEEP – Plastic surgeon and Netflix star has stern message for celebs on Israel. Continue reading …

FLIP THE SCRIPT – Pregnancy center suing vandals using law that previously targeted pro-lifers. Continue reading …

FOREVER YOUNG – Hollywood is staying youthful with this controversial procedure. Continue reading …

OPINION

CHANI MALUL – ‘I am not afraid to shout the truth.’ Continue reading …

SEN. TED CRUZ – How America’s universities became hotbeds for terrorist sympathizers. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Democrat anxiety is building nationwide. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Voter fraud needs to be investigated, invalidated and prosecuted. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden’s in deep trouble as Democrats sound ‘five-alarm fire.’ Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Universities are turning into hate machines. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘CONFOUNDED GAMBIT’ – Court clerk fires back at Murdaugh’s claims of jury tampering. Continue reading …

‘FIGHT OF HIS LIFE’ – Alex Trebek’s family shares how he stayed positive fighting cancer. Continue reading …

FLYING HIGH – Flight attendants reveal their secrets of better air travel ahead of the holidays. Continue reading …

IGER’S NEXT MOVE – For Disney, ESPN’s next play not so easy. Continue reading …

FISH STORY – A 30-foot whale shark is caught on video gobbling up fish in “its massive mouth” off Oahu’s Kaneʻohe Bay in Hawaii. See video …

WATCH

Hawley -Let’s let parents sue and protect their kids. See video …

MEHEK COOK – This judge is a lunatic. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

“If the presidential election were held tonight, Joe would lose in an electoral landslide. Now, that’s according to the brand-new New York Times poll. Another poll, this one from Reuters, shows Biden is near his lowest approval ever at only 36%. A sitting president, frankly, just can’t win reelection with those kind of numbers.”

– SEAN HANNITY

