‘Gotaway’ illegal and Tren de Aragua gang member accused in suburban hotel murder

Two illegal immigrants from Venezuela with alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua prison gang were arrested in New York in connection with the murder and robbery of a 59-year-old man in a Connecticut hotel.

Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias, who police said is a 24-year-old woman, and Moises Alejandro Condollo-Urbaneja, a 22-year-old man, were wanted in connection with the shooting death of 59-year-old Angel Samaniego at a Super 8 Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut – about 155 miles away from where authorities captured them at a New York train station with two young children in tow.

They face charges of possession of stolen property, grand larceny and fleeing justice. Murder charges have not yet been filed.

Police in Rensselaer picked them up after they allegedly used the victim’s credit card at an Amtrak station in town. They had two young children with them when police arrived, ages 1 and 3.

“Our investigation revealed both parties are in this country illegally from Venezuela,” Rensselaer Police Chief Warren Famiglietti said in a statement. “Both parties are believed to be affiliated with Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela.”

He said his department had notified Immigration and Customs Enforcement of the arrests, and the agency filed detainer requests for both of them. They were being held on $2 million bond each.

Federal law enforcement sources told Fox News that Galindez-Trias entered the U.S. near Fort Brown, Texas, via catch-and-release in 2022, before the younger child was born. Condollo-Urbaneja was a “gotaway” who entered the country at an unknown time and place – but who is “100% Tren de Aragua.”

The victim is a legal immigrant and green card holder who came to the U.S. from Ecuador before being killed in a Stamford hotel, according to the sources.

The children were placed in Rensselaer County Child Protective Services custody. One of them is a U.S. citizen, the Stamford Advocate reported. The other is from Venezuela. Galindez-Trias referred to them both as “my children” in court, the paper noted.

Police said they recovered Samaniego’s stolen belongings from the couple. They also allegedly took his car from the crime scene.

Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to contact Stamford police at 203-977-4417.