Gov. Kevin Stitt casts blame for Oklahoma’s ‘decimated’ education system, cratering student test scores

Oklahoma’s student test scores faced sharp declines because his opponent, the superintendent of education, sided with “big liberal unions” and forced school closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Kevin Stitt told Fox News.

“When we shut schools down, this is a byproduct,” Stitt said. “We knew this was coming. It’s common sense. And the left was advocating for the closure of schools.”

The Nation’s Report Card released Monday showed Oklahoma’s test results were consistently lower than the country’s average. Eighth grade math had the largest drop in the nation and tied for the second-biggest drop in reading. In fourth grade, math tied for the sixth-largest drop and reading tied for third.

“We have to rethink what we’re doing for our young people,” Stitt said. “Parents want to know exactly how their kids are doing. We need more options in schools. We need more charter schools.”

Stitt, a Republican, is facing a tough reelection race against Joy Hofmeister, the state’s superintendent of education. Stitt said the Democrat’s COVID-19 policies “decimated our education system.”

Oklahoma public schools were closed for the last six weeks of 2020 school year after the pandemic’s outbreak. Hofmeister then advocated for mask requirements and closures when COVID-19 levels were high, leading to some public schools remaining virtual until January 2022.

Hofmeister’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

“We’re seeing the loss of learning that’s happening because of the big liberal unions trying to force our schools to close,” Stitt said. “And my opponent was fighting me to keep them closed and siding with the unions.”