Grandpa, 81, attacked by Disneyland security dog: Lawsuit

A security dog at Disneyland in California allegedly attacked an 81-year-old grandpa during a 2022 visit to the theme park, according to a new lawsuit.

Nevada resident Paul Perez, 81, filed a lawsuit against Disneyland on Aug. 2, alleging that a security dog bit him in the stomach at the park’s entrance during a May 10, 2022 visit.

The lawsuit states that the handler caused the security dog to “step directly in front of” Perez, causing him to step directly in front of the animal.

As he stepped directly in front of the security dog, the animal bit Perez’s stomach, the suit states.

Perez is seeking damages from Disneyland for the medical treatment, pain, suffering, and emotional distress that the alleged dog attack resulted in.

Disneyland’s website states that the park has a security team, which includes K-9s, patrolling gates and entrances to the theme park.

Attorney Ian Pancer, who’s representing Perez, told Fox News Digital that his client suffered multiple lacerations to his stomach as a result of the incident.

Pancer said that Perez was visiting Disneyland with his wife, daughter, and two granddaughters when he was allegedly attacked.

“[The handler] let the dog just kind of jump out right in front of my client, who then his body comes into contact with the dog because, you know, he’s 81 and can’t stop on a dime,” Pancer said. “And then the dog just bites him in the stomach.”

