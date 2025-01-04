Greenland PM seeks independence following Trump acquisition comments

​

Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede recently declared his intentions for the island’s future, stating taking major steps to gain independence from Denmark is “necessary.”

Egede’s remarks, which follow a Dec. 22 post on Truth Social by President-elect Donald Trump advocating for the “ownership and control” of Greenland, focused on the basis of secession from Denmark.

“The upcoming new election period must, together with the citizens, create these new steps, based on the foundations that have already been created,” Egede said. “It is about time that we ourselves take a step and shape our future, also with regard to who we will cooperate closely with, and who our trading partners will be.”

Trump tried in his first term to buy the mineral-rich, geographically important territory in what he called a “large real estate deal,” Fox News Digital previously reported.

“Greenland is ours,” Greenland Prime Minister Mute Egede said last week. “We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom.

American interest in Greenland dates back to the 1800’s.

In 1867, the State Department explored buying both Greenland and Iceland, recognizing their strategic importance, Fox News reported. After World War II , Denmark turned down a $100 million offer from President Harry Truman for the island.

Acquiring the land would mark the largest expansion of American territory in history, topping the Louisiana Purchase.

