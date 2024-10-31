Group of illegals used blowtorches, cellphone jammers and disguises to rob banks across multiple states: feds

​

A group of illegal immigrants from South America was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly using construction crew disguises, blowtorches and cellphone jammers, among other “sophisticated tactics,” to rob banks across multiple states of more than $4 million in cash, according to federal prosecutors.

The crew, made up mostly of Chilean nationals, targeted more than 29 banks and credit unions throughout California, Oregon and Washington between May and October, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, the group mapped out ATMs in “vulnerable locations,” then rented short-term vacation properties nearby and used cars they rented on the “black market.”

Officials said nine of the 11 individuals charged were arrested last week, and two more were arrested in Washington Oct. 30.

MAN IMPERSONATING OFFICER FORCES WAY INTO ORLANDO HOTEL ROOM, ROBS WOMAN AT GUNPOINT: POLICE

In one incident, prosecutors said the alleged thieves scouted a business next to a Wells Fargo in Modesto, California, broke in at night and cut a hole in the wall to access the bank’s ATMs.

Authorities released pictures of the alleged bank robbery bandits dressed as construction crew workers sporting hard hats, surgical masks and high-visibility safety vests.

In another incident, prosecutors allege, the bandits hit a bank in Fall River Mills, California. They allegedly used blowtorches, saws and other power tools to access the bank and its interior vaults. The alleged bandits were interrupted and took off, leaving some of their tools behind.

Authorities said they found hundreds of pounds of robbery tools, disguises, fake identification documents and more than $100,000 in cash at several short-term rental properties in Oregon and Washington.

GUN-WIELDING SUSPECT GETS BEATEN UP BY EMPLOYEES AT PIZZERIA HE TRIED TO ROB: POLICE

Talbert named the illegal immigrants as:

Alex Moyano Morales, 24, of ChileMaite Celis Silva, 26, of ChileErik Osorio Olivarez, 20, of ChilePablo Valdez Rodriguez, 36, a Chilean nationalRosa Bastias Serra, 42, of ChileCamilo Sepulveda Guzman, 31, of PeruBassil Dacosta Frias, 34, of VenezuelaCamilo Alarcon Alarcon, 23, of ChileMichelle Parada Munoz, 21, of ChileAlvaro Lagos Mieres, 44, of ChileHumberto Jimenez Moreno, 45, of Chile

MOB OF UP TO 30 LOOTERS, SOME ARMED, RANSACK FREIGHT TRAIN IN CHICAGO

Talbert added that all the defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit bank robbery, while Moyano, Celis, Osorio, Valdez, Bastias, Sepulveda, Lagos and Jimenez are additionally charged with bank robbery.

Court documents allege the defendants targeted banks and ATMs throughout the Eastern District of California, which included Fresno, Auburn, Merced, Clovis, Modesto, Roseville, Rocklin, Yuba City and Fall River Mills. They also targeted banks and ATMs in Oregon, Washington and the Los Angeles area.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If convicted, Talbert said, the defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison for bank robbery and five years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank robbery.