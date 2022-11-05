Guard shack at FBI’s Chicago building attacked, suspect allegedly tried to set it on fire

​

A suspect is in custody after allegedly trying to set a guard shack at the FBI’s Chicago headquarters on fire.

The Chicago Fire Department told Fox Chicago that someone poured accelerant on the guard shack at the FBI building on Roosevelt Road.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Chicago office told Fox News Digital that someone was taken into custody and no one was harmed. The Department of Homeland Security arrested the suspect.

A motive for the alleged attack has not been disclosed, nor has the identity of the suspect. Fox News Digital has reached out to Homeland Security.

The incident came during a divisive period for the FBI as some Republican lawmakers have accused the agency of becoming increasingly politicized.

“The FBI has testified to Congress and responded to letters from legislators on numerous occasions to provide an accurate accounting of how we do our work,” an FBI statement said Friday. “The men and women of the FBI devote themselves to protecting the American people from terrorism, violent crime, cyber threats and other dangers. Put quite simply: we follow the facts without regard for politics.”

“While outside opinions and criticism often come with the job, we will continue to follow the facts wherever they lead, do things by the book, and speak through our work,” the FBI added.