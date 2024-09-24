Gunfire reported at Tempe, Arizona Democratic Party campaign office

​

Shots were fired at a Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, on Monday.

Nobody was harmed in the shooting, but the building was damaged, KTVK reported.

Police arrived at the campaign office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive, where they discovered damage from gunshots, according to the outlet.

ENIGMATIC VOTER GROUP COULD SPLIT TICKET FOR TRUMP, DEM SENATE CANDIDATE IN ARIZONA

The case is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the building when the shooting happened, according to KTVK.

The Mesa Forensic Unit and Tempe Police Department are investigating the incident.

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” DNC Arizona coordinated campaign manager Sean McEnerney told KTVK.

ARIZONA RANCHER SEES MIGRANTS FLOOD THROUGH GAP IN BORDER WALL

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department.