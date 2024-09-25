Gunfire reported at Tempe, Arizona Democratic Party office shared with Harris-Walz campaign

​

Shots were fired at a Democratic Party coordinated campaign office shared by the Harris campaign and others, in Tempe, Arizona, on Monday.

The Tempe Police Department said it is investigating the criminal damage that happened just after midnight.

On Monday afternoon, officers responded to the office near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive, and when they arrived they discovered what appeared to be gunshots through the front window.

Police said this is the second incident in weeks that damage had been done to the office. One of those incidents occurred on Sept. 16, when the front windows were shot at with what police said was a BB gun or Pellet gun.

“No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook said.

Investigators are in the process of analyzing the collected evidence. Police also said additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the staff and others in the area.

The case is being investigated as a property crime since nobody was in the building when the shooting happened, according to KTVK.

The Mesa Forensic Unit and Tempe Police Department are investigating the incident.

The office space is shared by several Democratic Party campaigns, including those for Harris and Walz, as well as Senate and House campaigns.

“Overnight, several shots were fired into our Tempe Democratic Party coordinated campaign office,” DNC Arizona coordinated campaign manager Sean McEnerney said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” he added.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Tempe Police Department.