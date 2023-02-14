Gunman kills 3 before taking own life on MSU campus, California’s grid faces collapse and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

MICHIGAN STATE HORROR – What we know so far about the alleged gunman who killed 3 people before ending his own life. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO BE RIDICULOUS’ – California’s grid faces collapse as leaders push renewables. Continue reading …

‘ANYTHING WE NEED’ – Hunter Biden boasted of ‘very good’ relationship with Chinese ambassador. Continue reading …

BRING IT ON – Cheerleader ejected from college game after altercation with player. Continue reading …

‘SHAKING THEIR HEADS’ – LIZ PEEK: Dems have veered so far left that Americans only have one word for it. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘GOOD FOR HER’ – Kari Lake’s response to Black national anthem goes viral, sparks fierce debate. Continue reading …

OPENING THE FLOOD GATES – Trump’s in, Haley’s getting in – How about DeSantis? Pence? Others? How large a GOP 2024 field will we see? Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS – US Senate to hold classified briefing on unidentified objects shot down by the military over North America. Continue reading …

‘SHAMEFUL’ – Alabama GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville rips Biden for using VA, Pentagon to promote abortion. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘WHAT A FRAUD HE IS’ – Critics disgusted as Clapper reverses on Biden laptop being Russian disinformation. Continue reading …

RACIAL DISPARITIES – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg decries White workers taking jobs from communities of color. Continue reading …

SPEAKING OUT – Student details ‘terrible’ bullying at school where classmate died by suicide. Continue reading …

GIVEN A PASS – ABC, NBC, CBS evening newscasts barely scrutinized Biden on inflation, study finds. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON – Food, water, energy and infrastructure are being degraded. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Americans are more in the dark than ever before. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

PHILLY OPIOID CRISIS – How a former heroin addict is fighting for struggling drug users. Continue reading …

‘THEY’RE GASLIGHTING ME’ – Mom demands investigation after school allegedly coaches daughter on gender transition. Continue reading …

CHANNELING SADIE HAWKINS – 5-year-old asks Grandpa to accompany her to daddy-daughter dance in viral video. Continue reading …

AND THE WINNER IS… – Ron DeSantis’ Florida beats Gavin Newsom’s California – again. Continue reading …

WATCH: BIG BIRD: See this emu cruise down busy city streets in Houston, Texas. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: Biden should be out there assuring the American people. See video …

WATCH: Jason Rantz says it’s ‘hard to believe’ Biden wasn’t aware of Hunter’s business dealings. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“So, nobody is paying attention to the most critical infrastructure — not the racist roads but food, water, energy, transportation, infrastructure? Food, water, energy, infrastructure — what does it add up to? Oh, that adds up to a country. You can’t have a country without those things and in every single case, whatever the cause is, food, water, energy and infrastructure are being degraded. Who knows why?”

– TUCKER CARLSON

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.