Haitian illegal immigrant charged with raping pregnant woman at Massachusetts migrant motel

A Haitian man in the U.S. illegally was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at a Massachusetts migrant hotel.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston apprehended 34-year-old Marc Kervens Beauvais Aug. 13 in the city of Peabody, north of Boston, nearly two weeks after he was arrested on charges of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a pregnant victim and attempt to commit a crime.

According to multiple law enforcement sources, the rape happened inside a migrant hotel.

Beauvais was arrested by the Peabody Police Department July 31 for the offenses and was arraigned Aug. 1 in Peabody District Court.

While he was in custody, ERO Boston sought an immigration detainer against Beauvais.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Beauvais was released on his own recognizance by a judge, but ICE had officers in the courtroom immediately arrest him.

“Marc Kervens Beauvais is charged with committing unspeakable acts against a pregnant woman in Massachusetts,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons said. “We simply cannot allow anyone that poses such a threat to prey upon the residents of our communities.

“ERO Boston will continue our mission of prioritizing public safety by aggressively apprehending and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from New England.”

ICE says Beauvais was arrested by Border Patrol June 26, 2021, near Del Rio, Texas, after he crossed into the U.S. illegally. He was then released into the U.S. with a notice to report for processing.

The arrest comes the same week ICE located and arrested another Haitian immigrant, 26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez, after he had been released on $500 bond in June despite facing charges of raping a child at a different Massachusetts migrant hotel in March.

ICE had issued a detainer on Alvarez, but the local sheriff’s office ignored it and released the 26-year-old on low bail. A detainer is a request by which authorities alert ICE about an individual it believes to be subject to deportation so it can take the individual into federal custody and deport that person.

Alvarez was arrested in a so-called sanctuary city, and the detainer was ignored.

ICE officers found Alvarez Tuesday in Brockton, Massachusetts, law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital.

Alvarez arrived in June 2023 under the parole process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans (CHNV). The policy was first announced for Venezuelans in October 2022, which allowed a limited number to fly directly into the U.S. as long as they had not entered illegally, had a sponsor in the U.S. already and passed certain checks.

Alvarez’s charges relate to a March incident in which he was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl while staying at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts. A lawyer representing him says he is innocent of the charges.

