Haley rips Ramaswamy for daughter debate comments, NY GOP causes ‘political earthquake’ and more top headlines

GETTING PERSONAL – Haley calls Ramaswamy 'scum' over daughter jibe as candidates clash at GOP debate.

HISTORIC VICTORY – GOP flips New York seat Democrats held for decades, causing 'political earthquake.'

TARGET ELIMINATED – Head of Hamas' anti-tank missile unit killed in Israeli airstrike, says IDF.

'TIME FOR A CHANGE' – Gov. Sarah Sanders makes major endorsement in 2024 Republican presidential race.

'HIGH-END BROTHEL' – Prosecutors allege tech execs, politicians among clients of busted prostitution ring.

POLITICS

DIRTY DOLLARS – GOP lawmaker probes connection between pro-Palestinian charities and Hamas.

'VIRTUALLY UNWATCHED' – GOP lawmaker sounds alarm on growing threats to northern border.

'ORWELLIAN' – Biden admin rolls out 'breathtaking' gender pronoun policy one expert says violates the law.

'I DON'T RECALL' – Ivanka Trump testifies she was not involved in discussions about her father's financial statements.

MEDIA

BRUSH WITH POLICE – German officer accused of painting climate activist's face.

HEARTS TAKE FLIGHT – Passport Bros: More Americans ditching stateside women for romance abroad.

ON THE ONE HAND – NYT accused of 'both-siding' pro-Palestinian protesters tearing down posters of kidnapped civilians.

'SETTING US BACK' – Parents concerned for their kids' education and more amid Portland's teacher strike.

SHORT QUESTIONS – Carley Shimkus, co-host, mom and author, reveals some of her biggest challenges.

OPINION

RICHARD GOLDBERG AND ENIA KRIVINE – Stop the UN from enabling Hamas war crimes.

JAMES JAY CARAFANO – Can America protect Americans in the Gulf?

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Republicans were outspent in all of these races.

JESSE WATTERS – Are we going to be using these same machines next year?

SEAN HANNITY – Republicans need a coherent strategy to counter the abortion narrative.

GREG GUTFELD – House censures Rashida Tlaib in a bipartisan vote, 'we'll take it.'

IN OTHER NEWS

GIDDY UP – 'Seinfeld' star addresses outburst that led to 'lifelong spiritual quest.'

PANDEMIC FALLOUT – COVID lockdowns increased ADHD risk among children.

BEST OF THE BEST – Top sports cities in America for 2023 unveiled.

SLIPPERY WHEN WET – Watch as young elephant at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas has a grand old time in the rain.

WATCH

JOHN YOO – Biden investigation has a 'documentary record.'

BROOKE GOLDSTEIN – Pro-Hamas indoctrination is a very real threat we are facing.

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood?

THE LAST WORD

“The fact is, beyond the Republicans being outmaneuvered on the social issues, they were outspent in all of these races as well. So, is there a plan? I mean, does anyone have a plan for how to turn that around in 2024? It does not seem like it. And the other point is, as always, the media was egregiously pro-abortion and pro-marijuana in its coverage.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

