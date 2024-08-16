Harris to lay out economic plan in campaign speech and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘LUNATIC BEHAVIOR’ – Critics go after Harris for wanting to control prices ahead of economic speech. Continue reading …

FOR THE RECORD – Rev. Franklin Graham responds to ‘Evangelicals for Harris’ using his father’s image in an ad. Continue reading …

WEATHERING THE STORM – Tim Walz’s administration scrubs controversial policy from its website. Continue reading …

‘DISGUSTING’ – Fans rip MLB team’s ‘awful decision’ to let girl at center of viral video throw out first pitch. Continue reading …

‘LEAP OF FAITH’ – NFL wife who went viral for pop star’s jacket discusses sudden rise to celeb status. Continue reading …

POLITICS

SECURING ELECTION – States rally behind effort to require proof of citizenship to vote in presidential elections. Continue reading …

‘REALLY BAD FOR THE US’ – Minnesota business owners sound alarm on Harris’ ‘nightmare’ VP pick. Continue reading …

‘WHERE HAS SHE BEEN?’ – Trump conducts no-holds-barred press conference while Harris continues dodging media. Continue reading …

‘RENT IS TOO HIGH’ – Democratic lawmaker panned for Biden-aligned votes, high housing costs. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘CENSORSHIP IS HAPPENING’ – ‘Reagan’ star Dennis Quaid tells Joe Rogan Big Tech has been trying to censor his biopic. Continue reading …

‘DISTURBED BY IT’ – Palestinian labeled a ‘traitor’ for condemning Oct 7 atrocities now lives in ‘constant fear.’ Continue reading …

ENROLLMENT DECLINE – Emerson College cuts staff citing enrollment decline tied to anti-Israel protests. Continue reading …

FACING THE MEDIA – Trump has taken 81 questions at press conferences, interviews compared to Harris’ 14 since Walz joined ticket. Continue reading …

OPINION

GOV. GREG GIANFORTE – This state is debt free. Why isn’t Washington? Continue reading …

MIKE POMPEO – The enemy within: Time to unmask the Chinese masqueraders preying on Americans. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – It will be a ‘new nightmare’ if Kamala is elected. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Guest host Rachel Campos-Duffy says behind the scenes, Democrats are ‘divided.’ See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Don’t expect Kamala to lead her party, or our country, out of this abyss. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Dems demand diversity over everything else, but it’s our fault for noticing. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘IT’S REALLY SAD’ – ‘Ketamine Queen’ among those arrested in connection with Matthew Perry’s death. Continue reading …

TROUBLE FLYING – American Airlines passengers stranded by ‘excruciating circumstances’ in Bahamas. Continue reading …

AMERICAN NEWS QUIZ – Test yourself on an ageless advertising wonder, marketing blunder and rolling thunder. Take the quiz …

NEWS QUIZ – Why did this breaker go viral? What made this young baker a star? Take the quiz …

OUT OF THEIR SHELLS – Cool time-lapse video shows flamingo chicks hatching — and growing rapidly. See video …

WATCH

ALINA HABBA – Kamala Harris is ‘hiding’ just like Joe Biden was in the basement. See video …

STEPHEN MILLER – The extremism of the Harris-Walz ticket is ‘left of Maduro.’ See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Kamala actually wants us to go back — well, to the 1970s. She’s not content with just the inflationary misery of the Carter era, Kamala wants the crippling shortages that went along with it. So, if you thought the last three-and-a-half years were bad under Joe, brace yourself. This will be a new nightmare if Comrade Kamala sets foot in the White House.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

