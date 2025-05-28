Harvard revokes professor’s tenure in rare move amid data manipulation allegations

​

Harvard University has revoked the tenure of Francesca Gino, a professor of business administration, who was accused of data fraud.

Gino has been fighting the allegations for almost four years, The Harvard Crimson reports. The student newspaper says Gino was well-known for studying honesty and ethical behavior before she was accused of manipulating observations to support her hypotheses.

“This is the first time it has occurred in recent decades,” a Harvard spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email regarding the tenure being revoked.

Prior to losing academic protection, Gino fought for two years to keep her position at the Ivy League school. In 2018 and 2019, she was the fifth-highest paid employee at the prestigious school, receiving more than $1 million in compensation each year, The Harvard Crimson reported.

HARVARD PRESIDENT URGES THE SCHOOL TO ADDRESS LACK OF CONSERVATIVES ON CAMPUS

Gino had authored over 140 scholarly papers and won numerous awards prior to coming under scrutiny by scholars who questioned her data in a series of blog posts published on Data Colada.

“In 2021, we and a team of anonymous researchers examined a number of studies co-authored by Gino, because we had concerns that they contained fraudulent data,” the blog reads. “We discovered evidence of fraud in papers spanning over a decade, including papers published quite recently (in 2020).”

HOW FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY PLANS TO END SCHOOL YEAR FOLLOWING DEADLY SHOOTING

The blog’s authors shared their concerns with Harvard Business School in the fall of 2021.

Gino, who filed a lawsuit against the blog authors and Harvard, according to The Hill, with parts of the lawsuit still ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She last publicly declared her innocence on her website. “I did not commit academic fraud. I did not manipulate data to produce a particular result. I did not falsify data to bolster any result. I did not commit the offense I am accused of. Period,” she wrote.

Fox News Digital made attempts to reach Gino for comment, but did not immediately hear back.