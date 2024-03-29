Harvard sees dip in applications following antisemitism, plagiarism controversies

​

Harvard University suffered a 5% drop in admission applications following its highly publicized antisemitism and plagiarism controversies.

The Ivy League school published data on its incoming Class of 2028 on Thursday, announcing the acceptance of 1,937 students from an application pool of 54,008.

This marks a small downward tick in applications from last year — approximately 3,000 fewer.

In December of last year, the Harvard early application pool saw a 17% decline from the year before, receiving 7,921 early applications, compared to 9,553 applications in 2022.

The November 1, 2023, application deadline came before Harvard’s then-President Claudine Gay’s congressional testimony that ignited discussions about institutional leaders’ reluctance to adequately condemn antisemitism.

The scandal only got worse after Gay was accused of plagiarism in her academic work.

After facing dozens of plagiarism allegations, Gay released a letter to members of the Harvard community, saying she was stepping down as president but will return to the Harvard faculty.

An antisemitism task force was assembled from faculty and staff at Harvard, but that group has been plagued by resignations and internal complaints that it cannot properly undertake initiatives.

Major donors to the school have pulled their contributions amidst the chaos, including hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and philanthropist Leonard Blavatnik.

