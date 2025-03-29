Hawaii doctor charged with attempted murder after trying to kill wife on popular hiking trail, police say

​

Newly released court documents reveal a woman’s terrifying first-hand account of how her husband allegedly tried to kill her on a Hawaii hiking trail earlier this week.

Gerhardt Konig, a 46-year-old anesthesiologist, is charged with attempted second-degree murder after making his first appearance in a Honolulu district courtroom for a procedural hearing on Thursday, where prosecutors presented an affidavit detailing evidence against him.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Konig’s wife told police the pair were hiking on Oahu’s Pali Lookout trail when Konig stood “close to the edge and asked her to take a selfie with him,” but she declined. She told police she did not feel comfortable “taking a picture with him that close to the edge” and “began to walk back.”

Konig allegedly started yelling at his wife and pushed her into the bushes. When she managed to get away from Konig, he “picked up a rock and struck her in the head approximately 10 times while also grabbing the back of her hair and smashing her face into the ground,” the affidavit reveals.

She told police that she had begun yelling for help before locating two other hikers and crawling over to them.

As she was trying to get away from Konig, she observed him reaching into his bag and taking out two syringes before he tried to “use them on her,” according to the affidavit.

One of the hikers, identified in court documents as “Amanda,” told police she had heard a woman repeatedly screaming, “Help! Help me!” which prompted her to run to the top of the trail.

Amanda told the police that when she had reached the couple, she found Konig on top of his wife, striking her in the head with a rock. Konig’s wife told Amanda, “He is trying to kill me,” according to the affidavit.

The second hiker, referred to in court documents as “Sarah,” called 911, and the two women helped Konig’s wife to safety as Konig fled the area.

The woman suffered “multiple large lacerations to her face and head,” according to police.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it had responded to the scene and treated the victim for head wounds before transporting her to the local hospital “in serious condition.”

Konig’s bail has been set at $5 million, and he is expected back in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.

Honolulu’s Prosecuting Attorney’s office declined Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Immediately following the attack, police began asking for the public’s help in locating Konig. He was arrested approximately seven hours later “after a brief foot pursuit” near Pali Highway.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an attorney representing the victim said she “is focusing on her recovery at home in Maui with the support of her family,” adding that “she kindly asks that the media and the public respect their privacy during this time.”

Konig obtained his medical license in September 2022, and it remained “valid and in good standing” as of Friday afternoon, according to Hawaii’s professional vocational licensing website.

Konig has been suspended from his work as an independent contractor at Maui Memorial Medical Center, according to a Maui Health representative.

“Dr. Konig is employed by an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui, including Maui Memorial Medical Center,” the organization said in a statement to Fox News Digital, adding,”Dr. Konig’s medical staff privileges at Maui Memorial Medical Center have been suspended pending investigation. Maui Health takes these concerns and the safety of its patients very seriously and will cooperate with authorities as appropriate.”

Konig’s attorneys did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.