Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted on San Diego tarmac over possible bomb threat; person arrested

One person was arrested after a Hawaiian Airlines flight was diverted off the tarmac while taxiing prior to departure from the San Diego International Airport over a possible bomb threat onboard.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police confirmed on X that Hawaiian Airlines Flight 15 was diverted after dispatch received a call from the captain of the plane with reports of a possible bomb threat aboard the aircraft.

“The flight was set to depart from the San Diego International Airport to Honolulu, Hawaii, and had just detached from the jetway when a flight attendant informed the flight’s captain that a passenger reported a possible bomb onboard,” the post said.

“An arrest has been made,” Port of San Diego spokesperson Brianne Mundy Page said in an email, according to The Associated Press. There was no immediate information about a suspect or possible charges, but Page said more details would be released later.

The Port of San Diego Harbor Police’s Maritime Tactical team, K-9 Team and Joint Terrorism Task Force and the San Diego Fire Department and FBI all responded to search the aircraft and its contents.

All 293 people aboard the plane were escorted off the aircraft and taken to a safe area while the various law enforcement agencies searched the plane.

Isai Solorzano, a Navy sailor who was on the flight, told FOX 5 KUSI what he witnessed, explaining law enforcement officials boarded the plane and asked about the owner of some specific containers.

“One guy stood up, (and) they immediately told him to turn around and put him in handcuffs,” Solorzano said. “They took him away.”

Police confirmed nothing suspicious was found onboard the aircraft.

The San Diego Airport posted on X saying there were no delays at the airport from the investigation.

