Head of online campaign to identify antisemitism says doctors, dentists openly ‘spew hate’

​

The head of a watchdog group that identifies acts of antisemitism says she and her team are stunned by the Jewish hatred being expressed by so-called pillars of our society – including doctors, nurses and professors.

Liora Rez, a refugee from the Soviet Union, founded StopAntisemitism in 2018 to expose bigoted behavior toward the Jewish people and Israel by using social media.

Since Hamas terrorists invaded Israel Oct. 7 and massacred 1,200 people, reports of alarming anti-Jewish conduct have skyrocketed.

“Our antisemitic submissions have increased 1,500% across our website, social media channels and our phone and text lines,” Rez told Fox News Digital.

CORNELL STUDENT ACCUSED OF THREATENING TO BEHEAD JEWISH BABIES TO REMAIN IN JAIL

The group’s X account asks the public to identify offenders, then, after a verification process, publishes their names and employers and urges the community to hold them accountable. Many who’ve been featured in the campaign have been fired.

“We’re creating consequences for those that espouse hatred and bigotry against the Jewish people and nation,” Rez said. “They have a right to spew hate, and we have the right to put a spotlight on it.”

Nurse displays Hamas tattoo

A photo of ICU nurse Sam Suleiman, of Norway, flexing his arm to show off a “Hamas” tattoo on his bicep in a medical facility was posted to StopAntisemitism Nov. 1.

Hamas is a terrorist organization dedicated to the eradication of Israel and has, in its original chart, accused the Jewish people of an international conspiracy to take over the world.

HAMAS BILLIONAIRES: LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND TERRORISTS

On X, StopAntisemitism urged the public to contact Aaslesund Hospital to “voice concern for his Jewish patients.”

The post garnered 2.4 million views, and an update added two days later said he was no longer employed at the facility.

Doctors celebrates Oct. 7 massacre

Dr. Majd Aburabia, the medical director of Beaumont Hospital’s breast care center in Dearborn, Michigan, posted to Facebook the day of the Oct. 7 attack.

She captioned a photo from the musical Oklahoma, “Oh what a beautiful morningggg, Oh what a beautiful dayyyy! #IFKYK (if you know, you know)” in reference to the massacre.

ISRAELI FAMILY OF 5 WIPED OUT BY HAMAS FOUND DEAD IN EACH OTHER’S ARMS: REPORT

“This is abhorrent @CorewellHealth – your Jewish patients deserve to be treated by someone that does not support terrorists butchering babies, women, and the elderly!” the watchdog group wrote on X. Two weeks later, StopAntisemitism announced that she had been fired.

A surgeon in London met a similar fate. Dr. Manoj Sen, formerly of Northwick Park Hospital, was let go after he posted to Facebook in German, “the Jews are our misfortune.”

Apple employees and professors

Apple parted ways with three staffers after StopAntisemitism featured their anti-Jewish comments on social media.

Among them is Natasha Dach. “I KNOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE: MURDERERS AND THIEVES,” she wrote. “You sneak into countries, steal peoples lives, jobs, homes, streets…And when people act on it, you call it terrorism.”

NYU STUDENT ADMITS TEARING DOWN ISRAELI HOSTAGE POSTERS, BLAMES ‘MISPLACED ANGER’

A professor of climate science at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago apologized after her shocking rant on Instagram denouncing the entire Jewish state was flagged by StopAntisemitism.

“Israelis are pigs. Savages. Very very bad people. Irredeemable excrement,” wrote Mika Tosca. “May they all rot in hell.”

The school previously declined to comment on whether Tosca would be disciplined for her conduct.

Critic calls StopAntisemitism a ‘Hate Site’

The group, whose videos of students ripping down Israeli hostage posters have gone viral, also has its detractors.

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, deputy director for CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) told Fox News Digital that while countering antisemitism is a “noble goal,” StopAntisemitism’s real purpose is to “use harassment as a tool to silence people.”

He called the group anti-Muslim and said it has a history of going after anyone who shows sympathy for Palestinians.

“I have no respect for this site,” he said. “I consider it a hate site that accidentally, sometimes, does catch real antisemites, but it’s truly dedicated to protecting the Israel government from legitimate criticism.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Muslims have also been subjected to increased incidents of bigotry since the Israel-Hamas war began. CAIR, a civil rights nonprofit, has received 1,283 complaints of bias in the last month.

Tensions continue to rise as the war rages on.

More than 11,000 people have died in Gaza since Israel’s ground invasion and bombardment, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

Fox News’ Emily Robertson and Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.