Head washed on Florida beach belonged to missing boy, 19: ‘Insurmountable’ pain

A family yearning for the return of their beloved 19-year-old brother were left devastated after a head that washed ashore in South Florida last week was identified as his.

Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., 19, went missing Saturday, Nov. 9 near the jetty area at South Point Beach. His sister, Jessica Castaneda, previously told the Miami Herald that the pair were overtaken by a strong rip current.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, after three days of unsuccessful searches for the missing teen, a beach worker in Key Biscayne stumbled upon a human head that had washed ashore, the Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Now, the mystery has been solved, with the Miami-Dade Coroner’s Office confirming to the Miami Herald that it belonged to Victor.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of death, with the coroner’s office extending their condolences to family and friends. The Miami Herald reported that the teen’s death is not being considered as a homicide in the ongoing investigation.

“The Miami Beach Police Department extends prayers and condolences to the family,” Cmdr. Shantell Mitchell told the outlet. “Our victim advocates will continue to provide support to the family during this time.”

The Miami Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

In a Nov. 12 Facebook post, Jessica wrote that her brother’s absence “will never be accepted,” describing the pain of loss as “insurmountable.”

“The pain I’m left with is insurmountable,” she wrote alongside photos of the 19-year-old. “My heart is completely and irreparably shattered. Your absence will never be accepted. No words could ever describe how much I love you Victor. To the top of the highest mountain and to the depths deeper than the titanic, I love you little brother. I love you so much.”

“I will miss you every second of every minute of every single day for the rest of my life,” she concluded. “I will dream of your smile and your infectious laugh until I find you in the next life, in every life I will find you.