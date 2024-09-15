Hero jurors caught on video stopping handcuffed convict’s escape attempt

​

A pair of Maine jurors recaptured an escaped child abuser after the handcuffed crook ran out of the Somerset County Courthouse on video, according to local reports.

Nicholas Carter, 31, was convicted after a three-day trial of assaulting a 14-month-old.

Rather than allowing authorities to escort him to jail after his conviction, he allegedly fled the courtroom on Wednesday.

The video shows a bald-headed man in handcuffs sprinting through a courthouse hallway, down a lobby staircase and out the door with two plainclothes officers in pursuit.

Exterior cameras recorded him running outside with a group of officers and other bystanders in tow before he tripped and fell on his face across the street.

Two bystanders pounced.

It turns out, according to the Morning Sentinel, they were jurors.

It was not immediately clear whether they had been involved in Carter’s case or a different matter.

Carter has not yet been sentenced for the assault conviction. He is also expected to face new charges in connection with the escape attempt.

The slippery child abuser had been out on bail prior to his conviction. Jail records show he was behind bars by 2:18 p.m. on the day of his short-lived escape.

Sheriff’s records list him as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and just 150 pounds.

His failed escape is the second security breach at the courthouse this year, the Sentinel reported.

In April, an officer in the courtroom discharged a Taser to stop a man in the gallery who charged the killer convicted of stabbing his sister 99 times.

He was escorted out of the courtroom but will not be prosecuted, according to authorities.