High-profile real estate brother misses hearing after mix-up in identical twins’ sex trafficking case

​

One of three wealthy brothers accused last month of drugging and then sexually assaulting and raping dozens of women in multiple states reportedly missed his court hearing on Tuesday after a mix-up in the case.

Tal, 38, and Oren Alexander, 37, two prominent jet-setting brokers in New York and Miami, and their brother Alon Alexander, Oren’s identical twin, were arrested in Miami Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 11 and have since been taken into federal custody.

Prosecutors allege that the Alexander brothers “worked together, and with others known and unknown to repeatedly and violently drug, sexually assault, and rape” victims in New York, Miami and elsewhere, according to indictment records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Federal prosecutors said they have identified at least 40 victims.

Oren Alexander failed to show up for his bail hearing on Tuesday in Miami federal court after the U.S. Marshals Service nearly flew the luxury real estate agent to New York City, where all three brothers have been charged, the Miami Herald reported, originally alleging either a clerical error or a possible mix-up between Oren and his twin brother Alon.

U.S. Marshals in New York mistakenly issued a transportation order to bring Oren Alexander from a federal lock-up in Miami to a detention center in New York City, according to a spokesman for the agency, the outlet added.

The chief judge of a magistrate court in Miami said on Tuesday in court that there was a “miscommunication of orders” with the Marshals in New York, saying Oren had been accidentally “shipped to New York” and could “not make” his own bail hearing, according to the outlet. The judge ordered that Oren be brought back to Miami for his bond hearing Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service did not immediately respond for comment.

All three brothers were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and a separate count of sex trafficking of one woman by force, fraud or coercion. In addition, Tal Alexander was charged with the sex trafficking of a second victim.

According to the charges in the indictment, the three brothers had conspired in the sex-trafficking scheme since at least 2010, but prosecutors filed a letter alleging that their sexual violence against women actually spans more than 20 years, dating as far back as when the men were in high school in Miami.

The Alexander brothers “arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel, and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men,” including themselves, according to the indictment.

The brothers, along with a number of other individuals, arranged to transport women to Tulum, Mexico in 2016. The brothers engaged in a group WhatsApp chat titled “Lions in Tulum,” referring to the Mexican resort town, in which they and other men discussed “imports” of women and splitting the cost of lodging and flights for the women and providing drugs “that would make them more likely to engage in sex.”

Oren and Tal Alexander co-founded the real estate firm Official, which offers luxury listings in places like New York City, the Hamptons, Miami and Los Angeles, in 2022 after rising through the ranks at Douglas Elliman, one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country, according to prosecutors.

Their past clients include Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Liam Gallagher, and Lindsay Lohan, according to CBS News.

“Mr. Alexander will enter a not guilty plea and addressing these charges in the appropriate forum – a courtroom,” Isabelle Kirshner, representing Alon Alexander in connection with the indictment, previously told Fox News Digital in a statement regarding the indictment and charges.

Susan Necheles, representing Oren Alexander, did not immediately respond for comment regarding the alleged error made, causing her client to miss his hearing Tuesday. Deanna Paul, representing older brother Tal Alexander, did not previously respond for comment regarding the indictment and charges.