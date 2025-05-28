High school graduate shot dead at Texas party after confronting armed teen

​

A fight between two girls at a Texas high school graduation party left one graduate dead, authorities said.

Andrew Farias, 18, was killed during the dispute at a home in the Austin suburb of Uhland, Fox 7 reported.

Uhland police officers and Texas Rangers responded to the home May 25 amid reports of a shooting. The homeowner told authorities guests were told to leave around 1 a.m., when a fight broke out between two girls.

TEXAS TRACK MEET STABBING SUSPECT TOLD RESPONDING OFFICER HE ‘DID IT’: DOCS

A witness told Texas Rangers the fight started because girls were “making faces” and talking about other girls, according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

During the dispute, Chad Lee-Gardner, 18, jumped in and allegedly hit the female homeowner with a pistol on the head.

MOURNING MOTHER, TWIN BROTHER OF SLAIN TEXAS TEEN SPEAK OUT: ‘LOST MY BEST FRIEND IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE’

Farias attempted to confront Lee-Gardner, who allegedly opened fire two times and struck Farias.

Farias, who played cornerback and running back for his high school football team, later died.

Lee-Gardner fled before officers arrived, but he was later taken into custody in Austin on suspicion of murder, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farias graduated from San Marcos High School just over 24 hours before the shooting. He planned to attend Texas State University in August, his family said.