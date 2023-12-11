Highland Park mass shooting suspect to represent himself in court; judge sets trial date

​

Robert Crimo III, the man accused of killing seven and wounding dozens more at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, last year, will represent himself in his criminal trial set for February 2024.

Lake County Judge Victoria Rossetti allowed the 23-year-old Crimo to represent himself without the help of public defenders after asking if he understood the consequences of the charges, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Crimo reportedly replied, “Yes,” and invoked his right to a speedy trial. It was unclear why Crimo chose to move forward without his representation.

The judge set the trial date for Feb. 26, 2024.

NASHVILLE SHOOTER MANIFESTO LEAK INVESTIGTION ENDS INCONCLUSIVE

Crimo faces a total of 117 counts, which include 21 counts of first-degree murder, along with 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm for each victim who was struck by a bullet, bullet fragment, or shrapnel.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL SHOOTER ETHAN CRUMBLEY SENTENCED TO LIFE AFTER ADDRESSING COURT: ‘I AM A REALLY BAD PERSON’

Crimo allegedly climbed on a roof above the Fourth of July parade on Central Avenue and opened fire on spectators with a legally purchased Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle. He dropped it at the scene in Highland Park but had another rifle with him as he drove to Madison, Wisconsin, and allegedly contemplated a second mass shooting that never materialized.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., pleaded guilty last month to seven misdemeanors of reckless conduct relating to how his son obtained a gun license. He was charged once for each person his son is accused of killing.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.