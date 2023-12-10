Historic abandoned Indiana high school with crime history goes up in flames

​

A fire ripped through a historic abandoned high school in Indiana late Saturday night, leaving former students reacting on social media.

Gary Fire Department shared pictures of flames shooting through the old Ralph Waldo Emerson High School on Facebook. The department was assisted by firefighters from Merrillville and Munster.

“This is so sad. I am forever [an] Emersonian,” one woman wrote in response.

“Gone but your memories will forever live in our hearts. Class of 71,” another former student wrote.

The school was the first high school built in Gary, Indiana, according to Ball State University. It was constructed in 1909, and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1995.

Some say the building stood vacant for far too long after closing in 2008.

“Ok time for demolition don’t let it sit there abandoned and now burnt for another 25 years,” one man wrote in response to the fire department’s post.

“They should’ve just let it melt on down … it was time,” another said.

The building had seen vandalism and even crime over the years, according to reports. A 17-year-old Chicago girl’s body was found strangled in the former high school in the 700 block of East 7th Avenue in 2015, ABC Chicago reported.

Gary Fire Department told the TV station the fire was put out about 3:45 a.m. Sunday, and a large collapse of the building occurred.

Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fire. A similar fire reportedly tore through the building months ago. No injuries were reported.

“While the District no longer owns the property, we were disheartened to hear about the fire at the historic Emerson High School, also known as Emerson Center for Visual and Performing Arts,” Gary Community School Corporation Manager Dr. Mike Raisnor said in a statement. “Thankfully, there were no injuries, and we are grateful to the members of the Gary Fire Department who risked their lives to extinguish the fire.”