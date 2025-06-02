Historic university garden vandalized in apparent anti-Israel statement: ‘Don’t waste your tears’

​

Hundreds of the University of Michigan’s iconic peonies were reportedly cut in an act of vandalism – apparently perpetrated by at least one unidentified pro-Palestinian agitator.

The Ann Arbor school’s W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, located in Nichols Arboretum, is home to North America’s largest collection of historic herbaceous peonies, according to The Associated Press – and it boasts about 800 plants with 10,000 flowers at peak bloom.

However, about 250 – or one-third of them – were found Sunday morning with most of their flowers cut off.

While no group has taken credit for the gratuitous act of destruction, according to the university’s Division of Public Safety & Security (DPSS), papers found around the site outlined the apparent motive.

“Plant lives don’t matter. Human lives do,” the papers read in part. “Stop the war. Resist Imperialism.”

“Palestinian lives deserve to be cared for. More than these flowers,” they continue. “Don’t waste your tears on the peonies. They are not even dead and will grow again next spring.”

“Make no mistake, the criminal tactics used in the recent act of vandalism at Nichols Arboretum are wholly unacceptable,” read a statement by the university.

“We unequivocally condemn the destruction of property and any act of vandalism on our campus,” the statement continued. “Damaging a beloved community space intended to foster reflection and bring hope to the whole community is counter productive. We urge all community members to channel their voices through constructive and meaningful dialogue.”

UMich is no stranger to acts of vandalism by anti-Israel agitators – university President Santa Ono’s home and the surrounding area were spray-painted with the words “intifada” and “coward” in October.

The Upjohn Garden incident also transpired on the same day as an alleged terrorist attack on a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, that left multiple people injured.

The suspect, Mohamad Sabry Soliman, “stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people,” according to a federal complaint.

The DPSS is actively investigating the matter, which the school describes as a “criminal incident.”

A Public Affairs representative for the university declined to comment further on the incident when reached by Fox News Digital.