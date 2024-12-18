Hochul deploys hundreds of National Guard members to NYC subway system

​

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that hundreds of National Guard members have been deployed to patrol the New York City subway system this holiday season.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Hochul confirmed that 750 National Guard members and 250 members of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Police were recently sent to guard New York City train stations.

“It’s clear to me, as I’ve heard from many people, that the presence of the National Guard has made not just a physical difference, but a psychological difference in how they feel about safety,” Hochul said. “When people see a person in uniform… even our National Guard, they feel more secure.”

Hochul previously unveiled her five-point subway safety plan in March, when she deployed 750 members of the National Guard to assist the New York Police Department (NYPD) with bag searches at entrances to busy train stations.

“When I saw a spike [in crime]… I knew that we needed to quickly stabilize and ensure that we didn’t start ending up in the wrong direction once again,” Hochul said. “A lot of people didn’t think would make a difference, and I’m incredibly proud of these individuals in uniform here with me today.”

Hochul also touted a decrease in subway crime during the press conference on Wednesday. In March, the Democrat predicted that her plans would create a “deterrent effect.”

“For people who are thinking about bringing a gun or knife on the subway, at least this creates a deterrent effect,” Hochul said at the time. “They might be thinking, ‘You know what, it just may just not be worth it because I listened to the mayor and I listened to the governor, and they have a lot more people who are going to be checking my bags.’”

The decision comes as New York City officials continue to fight violent crime in the Big Apple. Earlier in December, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report found that, in New York City alone, there are 58,000 illegal migrants who are convicted of or facing criminal charges .

Of the 58,626 criminal migrants, 1,153 are “suspected or known gang members,” the report added.

Hochul previously received criticism for the move to add National Guard members to the subways. On an episode of “Outnumbered,” Fox News co-host Emily Compagno called the move “too little, too late.”

“I remember on her first day of office when she sent a letter to [Manhattan] D.A. Alvin Bragg… when she said basically ship up or shape out, and then nothing,” the “Outnumbered” co-host argued. “So if safety really was a priority for her, then why can we rewind or can’t we rewind to go back and have her implement and enforce those policies back then? Why didn’t she remove him from office? And now we have to put National Guardsmen in place.”

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Betz and Michael Lee contributed to this report.