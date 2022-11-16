Homeless man stabs 3 people inside Los Angeles Target, suspect shot: police

​

A homeless man in Los Angeles, California, stabbed multiple people shopping inside a Target store Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The attack occurred around 6:20 p.m. local time at the store located at the shopping complex at Figueroa and 7th streets.

The suspect grabbed a knife off a store shelf before stabbing two people and punching a third. The suspect was shot after the stabbings by a security guard, police said.

Police vehicles and ambulances responded to the area. Crime-scene tape cordoned off the area for an investigation.

First responders reportedly searched through the store for additional victims as shoppers sheltered in place.

Two people were rushed to the hospital by ambulance. One person, believed to be the suspect, is in critical condition.