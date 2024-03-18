Homemade explosives used to target Washington state cannabis shop: video

​

Police in Washington state are investigating an incident involving an “improvised explosive device” found outside a cannabis shop in Tacoma on Friday.

A suspect can be seen dropping off the homemade device and then throwing the Molotov cocktail at the shop in a video Tacoma Police shared with Fox 13.

James Bean, the owner of Craft Cannabis, is asking for help in identifying the individual caught on camera during the March 15 incident.

“I think this could have been a very different story had the person been successful,” Bean told Fox 13.

Bean owns three other pot shops in Wenatchee and Vancouver and opened the Tacoma store two years ago, but told Fox 13 he noticed the location started being targeted back in February.

Bean told Fox 13 it all started with his 35% off signs being stolen.

“It all started after we finished our remodel and had a grand reopening,” Bean said. “We even started getting threatening phone calls.”

However, all the thefts and threats took a serious turn on Friday when someone attempted to burn one of his buildings down.

“They rolled some type of fire starter onto the side of the building, and they threw a Molotov cocktail against the building,” Bean described to Fox 13. “It’s a good thing he had bad aim.”

Tacoma Police responded and safely disposed of the device.

Unfortunately, Craft Cannabis was hit again on Sunday morning, with part of its sign partially burned down.

At approximately 6:00 a.m, Sunday, police said an officer drove by the shop to investigate reports of a fire.

Officials told Fox News Digital that two individuals ran from the scene. The fire was extinguished immediately, no one was arrested and no one was injured.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the attacks to contact them.

Tacoma Police told Fox News Digital that they are continuing to investigate the incidents that they believe are related to other incidents. A follow-up will also be done to determine the motive, officers said.

Police added that the owner feels the attacks are retaliation for providing a product for a lower price than competitors.

In addition, Bean said he is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.