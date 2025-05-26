Homeowners get surprise visitor when black bear crashes through ceiling onto stove

​

It was a page straight out of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” when a black bear was found inside the kitchen of a Kentucky home after crashing through a ceiling.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of May 21, when a game warden was called to a residence in Bell County regarding a black bear inside the home, according to a Facebook post by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement page.

“Upon arrival, the bear was located sitting on the stove in the kitchen,” the department shared.

Images show the bear inside the home, curled up on the kitchen stove and a large hole above in the ceiling.

With assistance from a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy, officials said the warden was able to “run the bear out through an open door.”

The department said after investigating, it was determined that the bear had climbed up a ladder outside and squeezed through an opening into the attic.

“The bear then fell through the ceiling into the residence below,” the department concluded.

“Can you imagine walking into your kitchen half asleep to make a pot of coffee and there being a bear on your stove,” one person wrote in the comments on the images.

“Must’ve been looking for his pic-a-nic basket,” another person wrote in a nod to cartoon icon Yogi Bear.

“The scary thing is how smart this bear is to figure out how to get in …..not your average bear,” another person commented.

“Smokey the Bear was just popping in to let you know that “only you can prevent forest fires,” another comment read.

It was not known if anyone was home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

