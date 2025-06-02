Honduran national charged after entering Florida Navy base illegally following crash: DOJ

​

A Honduran national has been charged in federal court after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Pensacola, Florida, Navy base and entered the base illegally while running from law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez, 34, has been charged with illegally entering a military, Naval or Coast Guard property, and resisting or impeding arrest by a federal officer, the DOJ said in a news release.

On May 25, Garcia Hernandez allegedly crashed into a barricade outside a checkpoint at the Naval Air Station Pensacola gate, then ran from military forces onto the base to escape apprehension.

Military police ultimately captured Garcia Hernandez at gunpoint after the foot pursuit.

If he is convicted, Garcia Hernandez could face up to 18 months in prison and deportation.

Santa Rosa County Jail records show Garcia Hernandez is being held without bond.

The investigation into Garcia Hernandez’s alleged actions is being handled by the U.S. Navy and Homeland Security Investigations.

The DOJ said the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that streamlines efforts and resources within the Department of Homeland Security to not just crack down on illegal immigration but also achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs) and protect our communities from the “perpetrators of violent crimes.”

The operation also streamlines efforts and resources from the DHS’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).