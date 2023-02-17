Honolulu police officer assaulted, patrol car stolen

​

A Honolulu officer was assaulted and a police vehicle was stolen Thursday on Oahu’s North Shore.

The officer was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Sarah Yoro, a police spokesperson said. A suspect was in custody and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

IDAHO JUDGE DENIES LORI VALLOW’S MOTION TO DISMISS, SETS MURDER TRIAL DATE 3 YEARS AFTER ARREST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect led officers on chase that ended about 30 miles away in downtown Honolulu, KITV reported.

A photo on local TV news sites showed a police vehicle surrounded by investigators outside a gate to ?Iolani Palace.

Police did not immediately provide additional details.