House explosion in New Jersey leaves 5 victims hospitalized

A house exploded in a residential neighborhood in West Milford, New Jersey, Friday night as six people were inside, according to police.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. on Banker Road. West Milford Police said in a news release that officers responded and found a house with heavy damage from an explosion.

Police said five victims were transported by helicopter to area hospitals, while one person refused further medical attention.

West Milford PIO/Deputy Fire Chief Rich Poplaski told NorthJersey.com that the cause of the collapse is unknown at this time. Poplaski said first responders are working the scene and for residents in the area to avoid Banker Road.

The investigation is being conducted by the West Milford Detective Bureau, West Milford Fire Marshals and New Jersey’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

Neighbors in the residential area told CBS New York they heard a loud bang.

Aerial images of the scene show the home reduced to rubble as emergency personnel worked on the area.