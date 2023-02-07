Houston authorities arrest suspect who allegedly stole fire department ambulance after police chase

​

A search was underway Monday for a stolen Houston Fire Department ambulance that was taken from a fire station.

The vehicle, Ambulance 17, was taken from Station 17 just outside the downtown area, a fire spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

MASSIVE FIRE ERUPTS AT CHICAGO-AREA WAREHOUSE

The spokesperson said the Houston Police Department was searching for the vehicle. No other information was released.

The spokesperson said there have been other incidents in the past where city fire vehicles have been taken.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP