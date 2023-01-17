Houston man allegedly used secret camera to record neighbor in shower, then caught on video masturbating

​

A Texas man allegedly recorded his neighbor in the shower using a camera hidden in the bathroom ceiling – and was caught on video pleasuring himself.

Brian Burnette, 48, has been charged with invasive video recording after the female neighbor found several holes in the ceiling of a bathroom in the townhome, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told KRIV-TV.

Upon further examination of the attic above the bathroom, a friend found a camera with an SD card that contained footage of the woman nude and showering, as well as a video of Burnette masturbating, police said.

Burnette had done repairs at the home weeks earlier, police said.

A forensic investigation found over 1,000 videos had been taken on the device and 20 exported files had been bookmarked.

Burnette was released after posting $5,000 bond and he cannot contact the victim or return to the home as a condition of his release.

“It’s pretty scary,” a neighbor told KHOU-TV. “It’s disgusting. To be in that person’s position, know that was happening to them. The feeling, I’m sure, is pretty wretched to think that somebody was doing that to you.”

“We had no idea that had even happened in this neighborhood,” another neighbor said. “So this is all news to us. Was this person watching? Were they selling videos? Were they recording people? Don’t know. All of those things possibly could be happening.”