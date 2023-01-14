Houston police arrest suspect in slaying of man found wrapped in blankets in closet last year

​

Months after the body of a man was found wrapped in blankets inside a closet, a suspect has been charged, Houston police said Friday.

Zachary Charles Douglas, 20, is charged with murder in the death of 48-year-old Stephen Douglas Johnson.

Johnson’s body was discovered in October when employees at an apartment complex called authorities about a foul odor near the door of one of the units, police said.

When responding officers arrived, they found Johnson’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets inside a closet. An autopsy determined he died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators believe Johnson was killed on or shortly after Aug. 21, 2022. They eventually linked Douglas to the slaying.

Authorities have not disclosed the pair’s relationship or how Douglas was connected to the killing. He was arrested Wednesday.

Investigators believe there were witnesses to the killing who have not come forward.