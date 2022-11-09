Houston polling location closed after city employee electrocuted and dies

​

A polling location in Houston was shut down Tuesday after a city employee died after being electrocuted.

The unidentified employee worked for the city’s Parks and Recreation department and died during a work-related incident, authorities said.

2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

Mayor Sylvester Turner said Houston firefighters responded to the Melrose Park Community Center location just before noon. Details about what happened have not been disclosed.

“My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers,” Turner said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters were re-directed to the Hardy Street Senior Citizens Center to cast their ballots.