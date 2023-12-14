Houston robbery suspect dressed like Michael Jackson sought for Subway heist

​

He thought he was a smooth criminal.

A robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video trying to target a Subway shop in Houston earlier this year. The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released the footage on Wednesday of the June 11 heist.

Authorities said he was wearing a black and red hat, white gloves, black shirt and black pants, all similar clothing to what the deceased “King of Pop” wore.

The suspect entered the sandwich shop at around 9 p.m. He is seen jumping over the counter and threatening to harm an employee, police said.

He removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash drawer and fled on a bicycle, police said.

Authorities described the suspect as a Black male between 25 to 40 years of age. The Subway employee was not harmed.