How Biden’s doc debacle could impact 2024, farmers warn of threat to food supply and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

RE-ELECTION WORRIES – Strategists reveal the impact Biden’s classified documents debacle may have on 2024 WH race. Continue reading …

CONTAMINATED CROPS – Farmers warn migrants pose threat to the nation’s food security. Continue reading …

‘MIND-BLOWING’ – Idaho murder suspect’s ‘sick social experiment’ examined by experts. Continue reading …

ALVEDA KING – My uncle believed deeply in the promise of the American Dream — we can make it happen. Continue reading …

IT PAYS OFF – ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ producer shares Tom Cruise’s billion-dollar secret. Continue reading …

POLITICS

GETTING MESSY – Biden’s week riddled with controversies, from airline disaster to uncovered classified docs. Continue reading …

RIGHTS CHAMPIONS? – SCOTUS to hear immigration case brought by transgender woman against Biden administration. Continue reading …

‘BREAKING POINT’ – NYC mayor calls on federal government to play more proactive role to secure border. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘WEINSTEIN’S BEST PR PERSON’ – Quiet removal of NBC News’ president raises industry eyebrows. Continue reading …

‘SHOULD BE TAKEN SERIOUS’ – ‘Squad’ member Ilhan ‘glad’ special counsel appointed over Biden classified docs. Continue reading …

‘SINCERELY’ – Stephen King apologies for joke about upstate New York. Continue reading …

‘GOING TO BE LOVELY’ – Great-grandmother goes viral on TikTok for thoughts on life and death. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

HEARTBREAKING HISTORY – A look at the tragedies that have plagued the Presley family. Continue reading …

‘TRICKY CONCEPT’ – Mom shares viral ‘stranger danger’ talking point parents may be missing.Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TREY GOWDY – Many media outlets are downplaying Biden’s classified docs debacle. See video …

MARK LEVIN – The National Archives ‘lied through its teeth or it hasn’t kept track’ of classified documents from Obama era. See video …

STEVE HILTON – Americans are angered by the two-tier justice system. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

