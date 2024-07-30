How Biden’s radical proposed changes to the Supreme Court could backfire and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘BANANA REPUBLIC’ – Leonard Leo of Federalist Society on Biden’s proposed radical Supreme Court changes — and how they could backfire. Continue reading …

SWIFT ACTION – Weeks after Trump’s attempted assassination, Secret Service was forced to intervene at his Nashville event. Continue reading …

HOLDING ACCOUNTABLE? – Experts weigh in on fate of Trump shooter’s parents amid possible criminal charges. Continue reading …

TELLTALE SIGNS – Trump’s attempted assassin was a ‘loner,’ FBI says, as experts share telltale signs in others across America. Continue reading …

HARRIS UNDER FIRE – Kamala Harris demonstrates ‘gross anti-Catholic bias and bigotry,’ conservative faith group charges. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

POLITICAL GAMES – Biden caters to ‘far-left’ dark money groups with Supreme Court ‘gimmick,’ critics say. Continue reading …

SHAKING IN HIS BOOTS – 9/11 terrorist shares biggest fear about Trump potentially winning back the White House. Continue reading …

ELECTION DAY – Crucial southwestern battleground holds Senate, House primaries today. Continue reading …

WINDY CITY – Trump to attend the National Association of Black Journalists Convention in Chicago. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

WHERE’S KAMALA? – Texas governor says exactly how many times ‘Border czar’ Harris has talked with him. Continue reading …

‘SURE SOUNDS LIKE IT’ – Biden’s ‘dead on arrival’ jab at Speaker Johnson bewilders social media users: ‘What does that even mean?’ Continue reading …

‘JUST MY OPINION MAN’ – White dudes for Harris brings out celebs; call it a ‘myth’ that men are supposed to be ‘protectors and providers.’ Continue reading …

‘WEIRD’ CAMPAIGN – The stunning difference between Harris and Vance coverage. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – America, meet ‘Immaculate Kamala’ – the liberal media’s latest creation. Continue reading …

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: What the Opening Ceremonies of the Olympics can teach the Trump campaign. Continue reading …

—

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Donald Trump says on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ that the Olympics opening ceremony was a ‘disgrace.’ Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The US cannot afford Kamala Harris as president. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Kamala Harris is ‘to the left of the Squad.’ Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Guest host Tyrus says we need a break from this White House. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

‘GROTESQUE MOCKERY’ – Christian faith leaders react to alleged parody of Last Supper at Paris Olympics. Continue reading …

‘KILL YOU ON THE SPOT’ – Influencer went to the West Bank to see if Palestinians support Hamas – he almost didn’t make it out alive. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on victorious veeps, Bronx Bombers and birth of burgers. Take the quiz here …

‘NOT ON MY WATCH’ – Missouri AG filing lawsuit against Biden administration for flying illegal immigrants to state. Continue reading …

HAPPY MILESTONE – Angeline and Zuri, elephants at the Pittsburgh Zoo, were all over their 16th birthday celebrations. See video …

WATCH

TRACE GALLAGHER – The media is now calling Trump ‘weird’? See video …

NICOLE PARKER, CHAD ROBICHAUX – This was a ‘colossal failure’ of communications. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.